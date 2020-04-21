Facts

11:03 21.04.2020

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

The Health Ministry of Ukraine will propose the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to prolong quarantine until May 12 with mitigation.

"At the next meeting of the government, the Health Ministry will put up for consideration a draft order on the prolongation of quarantine until May 12," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are going to prolong it until May 12. This extension is connected with our level of disease incidence and danger posed by coronavirus," he said.

Stepanov also noted that the Health Ministry will also propose certain mitigation in lockdown restrictions.

"These might be, for example, strolls in parks, but these strolls must be clearly regulated with regard to number of people and personal protective equipment (PPE). Clear criteria will be stipulated in this order," he said.

Stepanov also said that the ministry will propose the government to open museums and libraries for visitors also with clear quarantine restrictions, in particular the distance between the visitors, PPE and temperature screening.

