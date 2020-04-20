Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the majority of businessmen who provided assistance for fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak really helped to provide the country with necessary medical equipment, while some, whom the head of state met, started to take political steps in this situation.

"This is very big money [for the procurement of necessary medical equipment abroad]. I am grateful to businesses and certain businessmen for this. Because some of those, with whom I met, used this opportunity and started taking some political steps. However, the majority of the businessmen, whom we engaged with this process of financial assistance, they really helped," he said during the Freedom of Speech TV show hosted by Savik Shuster on Friday night, April 17.

Zelensky said that more than 20 flights have been sent to China and other countries to deliver protective equipment, COVID-19 test kits and other equipment to Ukraine.

"I am grateful to the People's Republic of China, our South Korean colleagues, Switzerland and the UAE. You know, many countries banned exports, just as we did, but still we all help each other," he said.

The head of state said that from the first day of the COVID-19 threat the Office of the President of Ukraine brought 700,000 respirators, over 120,000 protective suits, 60,000 protective glasses for doctors in primary care hospitals where coronavirus patients are taken, 7 million pairs of gloves, 20,000 thermometers, 250,000 PCR tests, 550,000 express tests and 200,000 reagents.

"During this weekend [April 18-19] we will deliver 350,000 respirators, 105,000 protective suits, 800,000 reagents for RNA extraction, raw materials for the production of Ukrainian tests. In general, around 5 flights per week [deliver equipment]," the president said.