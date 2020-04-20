JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

Illegal armed groups violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas six times over the past 24 hours, no casualties were reported among Ukrainian servicemen, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Despite the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire regime in Donbas, the Russia-occupation forces mounted six attacks on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation on [Orthodox] Easter. No casualties were reported among Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

The enemy mounted the majority of attacks in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force: near Pisky using 82 mortars, near Maryinka using grenade launchers of various types, near Shyrokyne using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, and sniper activities were noticed near Pavlopil.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions near Luhanske using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence data, two members of illegal armed groups were killed and two wounded on April 19.