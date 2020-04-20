Facts

11:07 20.04.2020

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease was confirmed for 16 children and 43 medical workers in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 261 people were diagnosed with the diseases in the past 24 hours, including 16 children and 43 medical workers. But the good news is that twelve patients, including three children and four medical workers, have recovered," he told a press briefing on Monday.

The minister also said that a total of 5,710 COVID-19 cases, including 374 among children and 1,074 among medical workers, have been registered in Ukraine during the pandemic.

