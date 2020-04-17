Facts

16:41 17.04.2020

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

2 min read
Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical and radiological threat. The radiation background in the capital and the region is within normal range and does not exceed natural background level, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Head of Ukraine's State Emergency Situations Service Mykola Chechotkin reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Everything that is going on in Kyiv did not come from the Chornobyl zone. Some 90% of the dust was blown from Zhytomyr region. It is due to winds blowing in our direction and hitting Kyiv. Besides there was a windstorm around Kyiv yesterday," Avakov said during a meeting with the president on Friday, according to the presidential press service.

Chechotkin also said that the smell of smoke in Kyiv is not connected with wildfires in the Chornobyl zone.

He said that stormy wind broke trees and caused blackouts in Zhytomyr region yesterday. During the morning on April 17, three new wildfires broke out in the regions. Also, peat bogs are burning and smoke can be smelled for several days.

"None of these spots pose threat either to the Confinement facility or the radioactive waste storage. The situation there is under control. Yes, we are facing difficulties, but we are looking for solutions to stop this," Chechotkin said.

Tags: #zelensky #smog #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:55 17.04.2020
Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

15:18 16.04.2020
Medmistechko hospital in Kyiv continues to treat earlier received patients, but doesn't accept new ones

Medmistechko hospital in Kyiv continues to treat earlier received patients, but doesn't accept new ones

15:03 16.04.2020
Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

14:31 15.04.2020
Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

12:44 15.04.2020
Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

10:30 15.04.2020
First deputy head of KRSA Povoroznyk caught red-handed, his mediator detained, searches ongoing at KRSA – media

First deputy head of KRSA Povoroznyk caught red-handed, his mediator detained, searches ongoing at KRSA – media

16:30 14.04.2020
Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

13:29 13.04.2020
Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

11:39 11.04.2020
Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

18:57 10.04.2020
Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

LATEST

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Recent release of detainees in Donbas has great humanitarian value – ICRC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD