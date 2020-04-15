First deputy head of KRSA Povoroznyk caught red-handed, his mediator detained, searches ongoing at KRSA – media

Searches are currently being conducted at the premises of the Kyiv City State Administration (KRSA) after employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) documented the extortion by the first deputy chairman of the KRSA Mykola Povoroznyk of undue benefits from a representative of the developer company, TSN reports on Tuesday evening with reference to its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the information, the official demanded a bribe for influencing the decision to agree on town-planning conditions and restrictions in the amount of $125,000. He acted through an intermediary who was detained by SBU employees to receive $60,000. Plans were also discussed for obtaining $246,000 for another construction project.

Photos of the place of searches and the detention of the intermediary were shown on TSN TV channel.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency does not have confirmation or refutation of this information.