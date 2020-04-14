Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Oleksiy Perevezentsev from the duties of his representative in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and assigned these functions (non-staff) to head of the Coordination Center for Interaction with the Cabinet of Ministers Volodymyr Kladiyev.

The corresponding decrees of the head of state were signed on April 14, according to his official website.

Perevezentsev was appointed to the post of the presidential representative in the government (non-staff) on November 11, 2019, earlier serving as State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. He replaced her in this position parliamentarian from the Servant of the People party, head of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services Andriy Gerus.