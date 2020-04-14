Facts

16:30 14.04.2020

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Oleksiy Perevezentsev from the duties of his representative in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and assigned these functions (non-staff) to head of the Coordination Center for Interaction with the Cabinet of Ministers Volodymyr Kladiyev.

The corresponding decrees of the head of state were signed on April 14, according to his official website.

Perevezentsev was appointed to the post of the presidential representative in the government (non-staff) on November 11, 2019, earlier serving as State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. He replaced her in this position parliamentarian from the Servant of the People party, head of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services Andriy Gerus.

18:57 10.04.2020
Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

14:58 09.04.2020
Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

15:06 08.04.2020
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

11:56 07.04.2020
Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

11:42 06.04.2020
Zelensky wishes fast recovery to British PM Johnson

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

14:11 28.03.2020
After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

13:53 28.03.2020
Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

