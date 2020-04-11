Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

The Russia-led armed groups have shelled positions of the Ukrainian units near Novotoshkivske in Donbas in violation of the Minsk agreements.

"The enemy mounted fire using 120mm mortars, easel anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. As a result of the shelling, two Ukrainian defenders received shrapnel wounds," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) HQ reported on Facebook.

Both servicemen were evacuated to a medical institution, where they were provided with appropriate assistance. Their state is satisfactory.

The JFO repelled the attack, casualties among the enemy's forces are specified.