Kyiv registers another 48 COVID-19 infected in past 24 hours, including four children and five medics – Klitschko

In last 24 hours, 48 persons fell ill with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kyiv, including four children and five medical men, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The dynamics of the spread of the virus in the capital is alarming. Over the past 24 hours, a number of people hit with COVID-19 grew by 48 persons. Today there are 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

Five women from 21 to 82 years old fell ill, 24 men from 20 to 82 years old, three girls of three, 11 and 15 years old and a 12 year old boy.

Twenty-four persons were hospitalized to the hospitals, the rest are self-isolated at home under supervision of the doctors.

"Once again I'm calling on everybody: do not underestimate the threat, do not neglect the rules! And I'll remind you: to monitor how the restrictions are observed, law enforcement officers will carry out enhanced service this weekend: they will increase the number of police units for patrolling in parks and public places in Kyiv . Therefore, do not go the place where you can be fined! Stay at home! Do not endanger yourself and people your love," Klitschko addressed to the Kyiv residents.