Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

The Interfax-Ukraine News Agency starts publishing opinion pieces on its website.

We are interested in seeing the views of people and companies useful to our customers and readers on the site.

We are interested in the opinions of politicians and public figures which are important for understanding the processes taking place in Ukraine's socio-political life.

We are waiting for the owners and managers of companies – regardless of their size – to write about topics which are important for business.

We are ready to provide representatives of state authorities and local self-government with an opportunity to speak about issues of concern to the citizens of our country.

We also can provide the right to speak out to politicians and opinion leaders from abroad on topics important to Ukraine.

The opinion pieces posted on our website should not violate the laws of Ukraine. The decision to publish is made by the agency. If editing is necessary, all edits are agreed with the author. The publication of the opinion piece does not mean Interfax-Ukraine shares the author's point of view.

Please send articles to zgarda@interfax.kiev.ua.