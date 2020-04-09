Facts

11:49 09.04.2020

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

The Interfax-Ukraine News Agency starts publishing opinion pieces on its website.

We are interested in seeing the views of people and companies useful to our customers and readers on the site.

We are interested in the opinions of politicians and public figures which are important for understanding the processes taking place in Ukraine's socio-political life.

We are waiting for the owners and managers of companies – regardless of their size – to write about topics which are important for business.

We are ready to provide representatives of state authorities and local self-government with an opportunity to speak about issues of concern to the citizens of our country.

We also can provide the right to speak out to politicians and opinion leaders from abroad on topics important to Ukraine.

The opinion pieces posted on our website should not violate the laws of Ukraine. The decision to publish is made by the agency. If editing is necessary, all edits are agreed with the author. The publication of the opinion piece does not mean Interfax-Ukraine shares the author's point of view.

Please send articles to zgarda@interfax.kiev.ua.

Tags: #interfax_ukraine #publishing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 11.03.2020
Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

17:56 21.06.2018
Press lunch with World Squash Champion, Director of World Squash Federation, President of Sports Committee of Ukraine

Press lunch with World Squash Champion, Director of World Squash Federation, President of Sports Committee of Ukraine

00:01 24.11.2017
Interfax-Ukraine - 25 years

Interfax-Ukraine - 25 years

13:43 01.07.2015
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Violates Rights of Those Sentenced to Life?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Violates Rights of Those Sentenced to Life?'

12:24 15.01.2015
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Outrage Goes on or How Arrested Oil Products of Kherson Oil Transshipment Complex are Being Stolen and Sold' which will be broadcast online

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Outrage Goes on or How Arrested Oil Products of Kherson Oil Transshipment Complex are Being Stolen and Sold' which will be broadcast online

11:21 01.01.2015
Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for New Year & Orthodox Christmas holidays

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for New Year & Orthodox Christmas holidays

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

LATEST

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD