Facts

20:50 28.05.2024

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

1 min read
Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed condolences on the death of the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Today, Oleksandr Martynenko, the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, passed away. Oleksandr Vladlenovych was a professional, dedicated to his work. I remember our meeting at the beginning of the invasion in Kyiv - despite everything, he remained working here for the sake of the country, to inform people the truth. A real journalist, a patriot, an outstanding person," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also expressed sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.

Tags: #martynenko_condolences #interfax_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:59 28.05.2024
Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

18:08 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

18:06 28.05.2024
Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

16:04 28.05.2024
Founder and head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko dies

Founder and head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko dies

17:29 02.01.2024
Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

17:46 02.10.2023
Interfax-Ukraine agency's website undergoes cyberattack

Interfax-Ukraine agency's website undergoes cyberattack

15:46 31.12.2020
Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

11:09 29.12.2020
Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

19:37 18.12.2020
Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

14:40 09.06.2020
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Zelenskyy speaks about agreements with Spain to strengthen air defense

Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on security guarantees providing for EUR 126 mln in military aid by year end

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

LATEST

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

ECA Supervisory Board approves products for insurance against military, political risks

Zelenskyy speaks about agreements with Spain to strengthen air defense

Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on security guarantees providing for EUR 126 mln in military aid by year end

No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

Zelenskyy visits Melsbroek military base

Remains of another victim found in Kharkiv's Epicenter; 18 victims reported

EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

PACE Committee recognizes erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as instrument of Russian war against Ukraine – Kravchuk

Stefanishyna discusses with Stoltenberg expectations, preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Washington

AD
AD
AD
AD