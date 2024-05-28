Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed condolences on the death of the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Today, Oleksandr Martynenko, the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, passed away. Oleksandr Vladlenovych was a professional, dedicated to his work. I remember our meeting at the beginning of the invasion in Kyiv - despite everything, he remained working here for the sake of the country, to inform people the truth. A real journalist, a patriot, an outstanding person," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also expressed sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.