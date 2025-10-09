Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:34 09.10.2025

Poltava-based Avtosnab entering school bus market with vehicles based on Peugeot Boxer

The Poltava-based company Avtosnab, which manufactures special-purpose vehicles, buses on ready-made chassis, and vehicle conversions, has developed and begun production of a school bus based on the Peugeot Boxer commercial van, the press service of the Stellantis Ukraine representative office reported.

The Avtosnab PC AVHP-01 bus has 17 seats, with integrated headrests, individual seat belts, and baskets for school backpacks.

For comfortable boarding for schoolchildren, a footrest and additional lighting are provided, while climate control is ensured by a separate air conditioner and an independent heating system.

The bus comes with a two-year, unlimited-mileage factory warranty. Service is available through the official Peugeot dealer network.

The new product will be presented at the CommunTech exhibition in Kyiv on October 14-16.

