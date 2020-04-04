Facts

15:29 04.04.2020

Norway assures sanctions against Russia will remain until full implementation of Minsk accords – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured that the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation will remain until it fully fulfills the Minsk agreements.

"Minister Soreide assured Dmytro Kuleba that the sanction pressure on the Russian Federation will remain until it fully implements the Minsk agreements. She confirmed Oslo's unchanged position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our state," according to the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

She also announced the meeting of NATO states foreign ministers, at which they provided additional support to Ukraine, and assured that Ukraine remains high on the agenda of the alliance. Kuleba thanked for the unwavering support of Ukraine.

The minister drew special attention to the effective cooperation between Ukraine and Norway at the UN to counter Russia's attempts to undermine sanctions under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foreign ministers agreed that simultaneously with the coronavirus crisis in the world, the volume of misinformation and propaganda, which must be countered as well, sharply increased.

In addition, Kuleba asked his Norwegian colleague asking to help protect the citizens of Ukraine who remain in Norway at present amid restrictions on communications, and received assurances of such assistance.

The interlocutors also discussed the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

