Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

Illegal armed groups since the beginning of the day on Saturday have violated the ceasefire regime in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reports.

"Since the beginning of this day, according to information available at 12:00, Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime on the contact line three times. Since 08:55 from Zolote-5, the invaders fired two 82 mm mines and fired from anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers on our defenders in Orikhove," Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Hutsuliak said at a briefing on Saturday.

It is also noted that the enemy in the morning used heavy machine guns against Ukrainian defenders in the village of Slavne. And from 09:30 the occupation groups also began shelling the defenders in the village of Vodiane from heavy machine guns.