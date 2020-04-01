Facts

13:39 01.04.2020

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

Foreign Ministers of NATO Member States will approve new packages of support for Ukraine and Georgia during their virtual meeting on April 2.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this, while answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine, during an online press conference on Wednesday to present the agenda of the upcoming meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs scheduled for April 2 in the format of video conference.

"What I expect foreign ministers to do is to agree a new package of support for Georgia and Ukraine to further strengthen our partnerships, including with exercises in the Black Sea region, which is of strategic importance for NATO," he said.

According to Stoltenberg, the package of support, which will be approved tomorrow, is an additional one to the existing packages.

Interfax-Ukraine
