Facts

17:10 31.03.2020

Yermak considers appearance of 'Leros' records' before important votes in parliament not accidental

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak believes that the video tapes distributed by MP from the Servant of the People party Geo Leros with the participation of his brother Denys Yermak appeared not by chance before the parliamentary vote for important bills.

"I consider the appearance of this video content on Sunday, the day before very important issues were considered in parliament ... You saw what was happening there, you understand as smart people who did it and what way they did it, who did everything to prevent this from happening. They did everything to put Ukraine on the verge of default, so that laws that are very important for the country wouldn't be passed. So, these tapes appeared on Sunday," he said during an online briefing on Tuesday.

