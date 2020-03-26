Another two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vinnytsia region – head of regional administration

A toll of coronavirus (COVID-19) affected persons in Vinnytsia region grew up to three following laboratory tests, head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Vladyslav Skalsky reported.

"We have already two more cases confirmed by the laboratory center: one in Vinnytsia and one in Ladyzhyn," Skalsky wrote on his Facebook nearly at noon of Thursday.

According to him, patients are under the control of doctors who provide symptomatic treatment.