Kyiv confirms 28 coronavirus cases

A Kyiv laboratory has confirmed 28 coronavirus (COVID-19) infected people in the capital, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"A number of ill grew by four persons and now there are 28 laboratory confirmed cases," Klitschko said in a video address on Tuesday noon.

Previously, the Health Ministry reported that 29 COVID-19 have been registered in Kyiv as of 1000 on March 24.

On March 23, Klitschko, when asked why the data on the number of cases differs from those published by the Health Ministry, said: "We are receiving information from the State Institution Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine. We make public all the figures and as for today (March 23) we have 24 confirmed cases. Perhaps the Health Ministry, where they give figures for all regions, was not calculated correctly something. We understand that today it's really difficult for everyone...maybe there was a mistake," Klitschko said.