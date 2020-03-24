Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

A citizen of Ukraine evacuated from one of the European Union states has exhibited coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms at the International Boryspil Airport in Kyiv, a press service of the Interior Ministry has said, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"A woman, whose express test showed a positive result, was evacuated from the EU countries. Despite the demands of doctors, she wanted to pass passport control line and to leave the airport," the Interior Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, after explanatory work on the need for further medical examination, the woman was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv.