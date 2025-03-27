Hesburger opens food production facility, distribution center in Boryspil with EUR 7.3 mln investment

Hesburger, Finland's largest fast-food chain, has inaugurated a burger patty production facility and a distribution center in Boryspil, investing EUR 7.3 million into the project.

"This opening marks a significant step forward in strengthening our competitive position in Ukraine. It lays a solid foundation for business growth, network expansion, and improved operational capabilities," said Kari Salmela, CEO of Hesburger Finland, as quoted in the company's press release on Thursday.

The newly launched production and warehouse complex is set to create 10 new jobs, bringing the total number of Hesburger employees in Ukraine to 75.

According to Vanda Zamicka-Bergendahl, CEO of Hesburger Ukraine, the construction process faced prolonged delays and was interrupted twice, significantly extending the project's timeline. She expressed gratitude to the company's Ukrainian partners, including the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Economy, the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and the Boryspil District Administration, for their support.

"Hesburger is committed to further development in Ukraine and plans to expand its network within the year. However, above all, we deeply hope for peace in Ukraine," the press release said.