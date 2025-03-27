Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

15:26 27.03.2025

Hesburger opens food production facility, distribution center in Boryspil with EUR 7.3 mln investment

1 min read
Hesburger opens food production facility, distribution center in Boryspil with EUR 7.3 mln investment

Hesburger, Finland's largest fast-food chain, has inaugurated a burger patty production facility and a distribution center in Boryspil, investing EUR 7.3 million into the project.

"This opening marks a significant step forward in strengthening our competitive position in Ukraine. It lays a solid foundation for business growth, network expansion, and improved operational capabilities," said Kari Salmela, CEO of Hesburger Finland, as quoted in the company's press release on Thursday.

The newly launched production and warehouse complex is set to create 10 new jobs, bringing the total number of Hesburger employees in Ukraine to 75.

According to Vanda Zamicka-Bergendahl, CEO of Hesburger Ukraine, the construction process faced prolonged delays and was interrupted twice, significantly extending the project's timeline. She expressed gratitude to the company's Ukrainian partners, including the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Economy, the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and the Boryspil District Administration, for their support.

"Hesburger is committed to further development in Ukraine and plans to expand its network within the year. However, above all, we deeply hope for peace in Ukraine," the press release said.

Tags: #hesburger #boryspil

MORE ABOUT

11:56 21.04.2023
Car rental in Kiev airport: where and how to rent a car when arriving in Ukraine

Car rental in Kiev airport: where and how to rent a car when arriving in Ukraine

18:23 12.07.2022
Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

11:29 14.02.2022
Ukrainian Aviation Club presentation takes place In Kyiv in Premier Palace hotel

Ukrainian Aviation Club presentation takes place In Kyiv in Premier Palace hotel

17:22 28.08.2021
To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

18:37 09.08.2021
Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

16:16 24.10.2020
Bribery of voters revealed In Boryspil, citizens were offered UAH 500 for 'vote' - police

Bribery of voters revealed In Boryspil, citizens were offered UAH 500 for 'vote' - police

11:37 27.08.2020
Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

13:53 28.04.2020
SBU stops illegal export of components to armored vehicles from Ukraine to Asian countries in Boryspil

SBU stops illegal export of components to armored vehicles from Ukraine to Asian countries in Boryspil

11:21 24.03.2020
Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

Ukrainian arriving from EU to Boryspil airport has coronavirus symptoms

15:03 03.06.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

HOT NEWS

Industrial production in Ukraine grows by 3.6% in 2024

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

Wizz Air ready to launch 100 routes from Ukraine six months after airspace opened - CEO

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

LATEST

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Industrial production in Ukraine grows by 3.6% in 2024

Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

Insurers may transition to monthly reporting, likely starting next year – First Dpty Governor of Ukraine's National Bank

National Bank rates Ukraine's transition to new MTPL insurance rules as excellent – First Dpty Governor

Some insurance companies may exit market, consolidation to continue – First Dpty Governor of Ukraine's National Bank

Cattle slaughter volumes in Ukraine decrease by 26% in Feb 2025 – analysts

Ukrainian dairy farms increase milk production by 4% in Feb

Ukravtogaz expands network of supply of compressed natural gas CNG

AD
AD
Empire School
AD