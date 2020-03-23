Facts

09:46 23.03.2020

Plane with batch of tests to detect COVID-19 arrives in Ukraine from China – President's Office

An IL-76 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has delivered a batch of tests for COVID-19 coronavirus to Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) from Chinese Guangzhou, the press service of the President's Office has reported.

"The military aircraft has delivered two types of tests to Ukraine: for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and 250,000 tests for rapid diagnostics. The delivered cargo also included medical masks of various degrees of protection, disinfectants, ventilators and other means necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19," the presidential press service said in the early hours of Monday.

Once the disinfection measures are completed, the aircraft will be unloaded by the health service, it said.

"Medical equipment, including PCR tests, will be transferred to laboratories in every region of Ukraine already on Monday. Rapid tests and medical masks will be provided for the primary needs of doctors, servicemen, police officers, the State Border Service and others," the press service said.

The press service says that rapid tests will be used by emergency teams to test people with fever and suspected coronavirus disease. In case of a positive test result, doctors must take an additional sample to confirm it in the laboratory using a PCR test.

The purchase of medicines in China was carried out pursuant to the agreements of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of big businesses. The delivery process was coordinated by MPs from the Servant of the People party and government officials.

"This is only the first shipment of medical supplies from China. A few more flights are scheduled this week," the presidential press service said.

Interfax-Ukraine
