Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing to approve an algorithm for mass EIA (enzyme immunoassay) to detect antibodies to coronavirus infection (COVID-19), said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov at a traditional meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"According to the minister, if everything goes according to plans, antibody testing may begin next week," the presidential press service said on Friday.