Klitschko: Only critical sphere employees will have access to public transport in Kyiv with special passes from March 23

From March 23, public transport in Kyiv will service only employees of enterprises operating in critical important spheres of life of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"From Monday, March 23, public transport in Kyiv will service only employees of enterprises operating in critical important spheres of life of the city," he said in a video message.

The mayor specified that public transport will service medical staff, rescuers, law enforcers, housing and utility workers, employees of strategic enterprises and employees of food shops and pharmacies from March 23.

"These people will use public transport with special passes, which we are distributing among all relevant enterprises," he said.

Klitschko also said that the rest of Kyiv residents will not be allowed to take public transport during these restrictions.

"Public transport routes will be developed for such trips, they will be made public today," the mayor said.

He also said that restrictions will not be imposed on private vehicles.

"The restrictions on use of public transport will not spread on use of private vehicles," Klitschko said.