11:33 17.03.2020

Cabinet instructs Health Ministry to provide temporary cessation of planned operations and hospitalizations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed Health Ministry to provide a temporary cessation of scheduled hospitalization events and planned operations, except of the emergent ones.

"The Ministry of Health should ensure a temporary cessation of scheduled hospitalizations and planned operations, except emergent ones," reads government's decree No. 215 as of March 16.

It was also instructed to ensure maximum readiness and restructuring of medical institutions for the reception and treatment of infected patients in grave conditions.

