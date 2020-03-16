Facts

10:08 16.03.2020

Ukraine develops bill on COVID-19 introducing liability for non-compliance with quarantine

2 min read
Ukraine develops bill on COVID-19 introducing liability for non-compliance with quarantine

 The draft law on priority decisions related to the prevention, prophylaxis and elimination of the COVID-19 coronavirus, other infectious diseases associated with it, as well as crisis response measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic provides a clear algorithm for forced isolation and self-isolation, as well as liability for non-compliance with quarantine.

Minister of Health of Ukraine Illia Yemets presented the bill on Friday to MPs and representatives of relevant departments at a meeting of the working group under the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance to draft legislative proposals aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ukraine.

The bill also provides for the simplification of the procurement of goods, works and services to prevent and combat coronavirus, which will speed up the process of purchasing personal protective equipment and test systems; the ability to work remotely; a ban on holding mass events with more than 200 people; a ban on conducting state surveillance and control measures during the implementation of measures related to the prevention and control of coronavirus; strengthening control of entry and exit to the territory of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, deputies supported the initiative and made several amendments to it.

Tags: #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:25 16.03.2020
Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

19:24 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

18:42 16.03.2020
As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

18:42 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

18:40 16.03.2020
Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

18:14 16.03.2020
Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

18:04 16.03.2020
Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

17:25 16.03.2020
DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

17:20 16.03.2020
Thirty people with suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – deputy governor

Thirty people with suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – deputy governor

16:19 16.03.2020
Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

LATEST

First Ukrainian patient with COVID-19 from Chernivtsi recovers, may be discharged in couple of days – regional administration

Zelensky sets up and heads Counter COVID-19 Coordination Council – decree

Kyiv tightens restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread

Wizz Air suspends flight from/to Ukraine until March 31

Laboratory confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine's Chernivtsi region – PHC

Ukraine develops bill on COVID-19 introducing liability for non-compliance with quarantine

Temporary ban on mass events isn't encroachment on constitutional right to protest, it is care of Ukrainians' health

Zelensky urges Ukrainians not to panic over COVID-19, practice personal hygiene, self-isolate themselves in case of even mild symptoms

First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

Govt adopts decision to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD