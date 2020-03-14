Ukraine to tighten procedures for crossing disengagement line in Donbas to prevent COVID-19 spread - NSDC secretary

Ukraine will impose tough restrictions on crossing the disengagement line in Donbas to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the country, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"We have had a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council today. We adopted restrictive measures on the procedures for crossing the disengagement line. I can say we have adopted quite tough measures, but they are extremely necessary in the situation we are in today," Danilov said on the program Details of the week on Friday evening.

Residents of some areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions are Ukrainians and "they will definitely receive assistance" if they seek assistance in Ukraine, he said.

"But we have understanding that the measures we are taking will be unprecedented. If they need to be tightened, we will definitely do it," he said.

Twelve coronavirus cases have been registered on the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions uncontrolled by Kyiv: eight people from Horlivka and four from Yekaniyeve, he said.