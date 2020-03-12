Health Ministry purchases over 19,000 express test kits for COVID-19

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has purchased 19,600 express test kits for coronavirus (COVID-19), a press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine reported in Facebook.

"We're purchasing express tests for A+B flu (to exclude influenza and switch to coronavirus detecting research), a set of reagents for detecting coronavirus andexpress test systems for COVID-19, which will allow conducting studies directly at the patient's bed," reads the report.

According to the report, 19,600 kits have already been purchased that will make it possible to test over 90,000 people.