09:54 12.03.2020

Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

The participants in the latest meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for Donbas in Minsk, which was also attended by head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and deputy chief of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, reached agreements on issues concerning prisoner exchanges, the disengagement of forces and hardware, the simultaneous opening of checkpoints in Zolote and Shchastia, and the introduction of a Consultative Council.

The sides agreed to provide the TCG with a list of people who may be released as part of a mutual move, "bearing in mind the need to complete this release as soon as possible," the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The TCG also received agreed lists of people slated for mutual release, including the results of verification by the International Committee of the Red Cross and ensuring unconditional and unhindered access for OSCE Special Monitoring Mission officials to certain people in the territory of Ukraine and the certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Additionally, the TCG decided to include the Consultative Council in the TCG political subgroup, it said. This decision will be signed after consultations with representatives of the OSCE, France, and Germany regarding the implementation of agreements achieved during the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

Tags: #yermak #tcg
