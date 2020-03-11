Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Iryna Kupreichyk as Acting Head of Sumy Regional State Administration and appointed Roman Hryschenko as Head of Sumy Regional State Administration.

"Hryschenko Roman Serhiyovych is appointed as Head of Sumy Regional State Administration," reads decree No. 74/2020, which has been posted on the president's website on Wednesday.

The head of state dismissed Kupreichyk by decree No. 73/2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Hryschenko's candidacy in late January 2020.

Hryschenko was born on January 11, 1982 in Mykolaiv region.

He had been working as military prosecutor of the Kharkiv garrison since 2017. Before that he was a military prosecutor of the Kyiv garrison. Hryschenko has worked for military prosecution agencies for more than 13 years.