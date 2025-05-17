Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 17.05.2025

Enemy strike on minibus near Bilopillia town deadliest in recent weeks – HRMMU

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

An enemy strike on a minibus near Bilopillia town in Sumy region in eastern Ukraine has been the deadliest in recent weeks, killing civilians, UN human rights experts said.

Monitors from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU) are in the process of gathering additional information on the circumstances of the attack and its victims. Preliminary reports suggest that the minibus was carrying civilian evacuees from an area close to the frontline, the majority of whom were women.

"With nine civilians reported killed, this would be the deadliest attack in weeks," Danielle Bell, Head of HRMMU, said. "This is a stark reminder that civilians continue to be killed and injured on a daily basis across Ukraine."

If confirmed, today’s strike would represent the deadliest attack since April 24, 2025, when an attack killed at least 11 civilians and injured 81 in Kyiv.

While the number of civilian casualties in May has been somewhat lower than in April, HRMMU has continued to document daily civilian casualties, particularly along the frontline.

At 06:17 on Saturday, the enemy struck a bus carrying out an evacuation flight on the Bilopillia-Sumy route with a Lancet UAV, killing nine people and injuring seven.

Tags: #hrmmu #sumy_region

