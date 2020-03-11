Facts

12:56 11.03.2020

Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has called the new wave of repression against the Crimean Tatars in Bakhchisarai demonstrational and emphasized that Russia's actions to violate human rights will receive a proper assessment of the world.

"New oppression wave against Crimean Tatars in the occupied Crimea. Right after the UNSC on HumanRights. Searches, detentions, humiliation. We record each one. The occupying state's human rights violations database grows. The world's political & legal response will be appropriate," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office and the Crimean police launched criminal proceedings on the fact of a series of illegal searches in Bakhchisarai today, on March 11, the press service of the prosecutor's office of the ARC (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, in Bakhchisarai and the Bakhchisarai district, "occupying law enforcement officers" are conducting illegal searches at seven Crimean Tatars' houses.

