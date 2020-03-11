Facts

12:09 11.03.2020

Kyiv receives rapid tests for COVID-19 diagnosis – Klitschko

Some 1,200 rapid tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were received in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! Just an hour ago, Kyiv received quick tests for the diagnosis of coronavirus ordered by the city. There are 1,200 of them so far. By the end of this week there should be 5,000. Test systems will be distributed to seven specific base hospitals to receive patients with suspected coronavirus," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

He added that equipment for express testing at airports should be delivered to the capital by the end of this week. "We will install it both at the airport named after Sikorsky and at Boryspil," the message reads.

