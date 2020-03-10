Facts

17:19 10.03.2020

Some issues of forced placing under medical observation or quarantine over suspicions of COVID-19 not settled in law – lawyer

2 min read

 Some issues on forced placing of citizens under medical observation or quarantine over suspicions of having coronavirus COVID-19 are not settled by the law, lawyer of Ilyashev & Partners law firm Alla Tsymanovska has said.

"For example, how at the moment a passenger arrives in Ukraine to determine that an elevated temperature is a sign of the COVID-19 disease, and not SARS for example, or the passenger's reaction to a long flight or other circumstances?" Tsymanovska told Interfax-Ukraine, noting that according to the law, this can only be determined after a medical examination and testing (of biological samples).

"This means that the passenger needs to obey and go to a specialized hospital. Confirming that a passenger really had contact with the infected is possible only if the passenger voluntarily reports this. Otherwise, it is impossible to confirm this fact. Nevertheless, disobedience to border guards and doctors working at checkpoints and the passenger's refusal to undergo a medical examination can be regarded as a violation of sanitary legislation, for which administrative, disciplinary, civil legal and criminal responsibility exists, the lawyer said.

Tsymanovska reminded that special sanitary-quarantine units and border inspection posts function at border checkpoints. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has introduced screening the body temperature of passengers at all checkpoints in the country. Screening is done in a non-contact manner using special infrared thermometers.

"In accordance with Article 28 of the law on ensuring the sanitary and epidemic welfare of the population, in the event of refusal from hospitalization, individuals, who are sick with extremely dangerous infectious diseases, shall be subject to mandatory hospitalization, and persons, who are carriers of pathogens of infectious diseases, and persons, who have been in contact with them, shall be subject to mandatory medical supervision and quarantine according to the established procedure," the lawyer of Ilyashev & Partners said.

Accordingly, passengers arriving from a country in which cases of COVID-19 are registered, in the presence of symptoms of the disease, as well as in case of contact with infected persons, are subject to immediate isolation.

Tags: #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:04 10.03.2020
COVID-19 test kits to be delivered to Ukraine on March 15-16 – deputy minister

COVID-19 test kits to be delivered to Ukraine on March 15-16 – deputy minister

12:18 10.03.2020
Today four persons verified for COVID-19 in Ukraine – PHC

Today four persons verified for COVID-19 in Ukraine – PHC

11:13 10.03.2020
Shmyhal approves reinforced plan of fight against COVID-19 in Ukraine

Shmyhal approves reinforced plan of fight against COVID-19 in Ukraine

16:00 07.03.2020
Another person with suspected coronavirus hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – regional administration

Another person with suspected coronavirus hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – regional administration

13:06 07.03.2020
Some 49 Ukrainians on board Grand Princess cruise liner – Foreign Ministry

Some 49 Ukrainians on board Grand Princess cruise liner – Foreign Ministry

18:19 06.03.2020
Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

14:18 05.03.2020
All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

11:05 05.03.2020
Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

18:50 04.03.2020
Coronavirus epidemic could lead to economic crisis in Ukraine – acting Economy Minister

Coronavirus epidemic could lead to economic crisis in Ukraine – acting Economy Minister

13:38 04.03.2020
Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Police detain suspect in case on abduction of Euromaidan activists Verbytsky, Lutsenko

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

LATEST

Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Prosecutor on MH17 trial asks for hearing at air base to inspect reconstruction of downed plane

UIA reduces flights to several European countries, within Ukraine

Police detain suspect in case on abduction of Euromaidan activists Verbytsky, Lutsenko

UIA cuts flights to several European countries and within Ukraine

More than two weeks needed before verdict in MH17 case can be delivered – presiding judge

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

Crimean Tatars may refuse from participation in Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange – Dzhemilev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD