Today four persons verified for COVID-19 in Ukraine – PHC

As of March 10, four persons are undergoing tests for coronavirus (COVID-19), Public Health Center of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

"As of March 10, the Public Health Center of Ukraine received 40 suspicions of COVID-19, of which one was confirmed (on March 3). Four samples are under verification," reads the report.

On March 3, Ukrainian, who returned from Italy to Chernivtsi was diagnosed with COVID-19.