Court on MH17 disaster still doesn't know how many witnesses will be heard – judge

The court does not yet know how many witnesses will speak at the trial of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing-777 in Donbas, which starts in the Netherlands on March 9, Judge Yolande Wijnnobel responsible for work with media during the MH17 trial has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We still don't know how many witnesses – we will hear about this only when considering the merits of the case in court. We know that there is a certain number of anonymous witnesses. But we do not know how many of them. If these witnesses testify, and they are under protection, wanting to remain anonymous, then the judge investigating the case will question them – this is the judge who is responsible for the investigation before the case goes to court," she said asked how many witnesses are within the case.

She noted that it is the court that will decide whether the witness will have the status of an anonymous witness, establishing whether there is any reason for this.

"Also, this judge will take concrete steps to be applied to this witness, for example, it may be decided that neither the prosecutor's office nor the defense will be able to attend the interview of such a witness. The judge will also not know who he is," the judge said.