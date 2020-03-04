Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

There are six more people in Ukraine who may have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Six patients are being examined in Ukraine. These people are isolated. Some samples of the biomaterial are in the reference laboratory of the Center for Public Health. Some of them will be delivered on Wednesday," he said.

At the same time, Liashko said that the condition of the man hospitalized in Chernivtsi with COVID-19 is satisfactory.

"There are no symptoms of pneumonia, the cough weakens, his body temperature is normal. He is under the supervision of doctors and will continue to be in isolation," the deputy minister said.