11:23 29.02.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

Russia's hybrid military forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas eight times in the past 24 hours, one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 28, the hybrid military forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire eight times. As a result of enemy shelling, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

With the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupation forces fired three times in the direction of Ukrainian positions, namely, near Nevelske using a 120 mm mortar for six minutes, near Maiske using an 82 mm mortar, the enemy fired three mines, and also fired from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms, and in the area of Krasnohorivka using an easel anti-tank grenade launcher – six shots, and also fired from heavy machine guns.

"There are no casualties over the current day," the headquarters added.

Tags: #donbas #russia #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
