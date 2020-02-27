Facts

13:06 27.02.2020

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

1 min read
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said that he believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO is possible even taking into account that a part of its territories are temporarily occupied.

"Ukraine's accession to NATO is possible even with the existence of the temporarily occupied territories," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

As reported, Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk has said that NATO's decision whether Ukraine should or should not present Enhanced Opportunities Programme (EOP) may be taken in October 2020.

