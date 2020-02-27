Tests of 89 Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan negative – NSDC secretary

None of 89 evacuated Ukrainians, who are now under observation in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, as of today do not have symptoms of Covid-2019 coronavirus, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"None of the 89 evacuated, who are now under the observation in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, are coronavirus ill as of today," reads a report posted on the NSDC official website on Thursday morning.

According to the NSDC, molecular genetic studies of biological material taken from the evacuated Ukrainians have not yet detected a coronavirus.

The first batch of biomaterial was transferred by plane to Kyiv on February 22, and the next collection of the biological material of the evacuees scheduled for March 1.