ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR will continue to work and will not lose state support, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I want to assure that the ATR channel will continue its work, and no one will deprive them of state support. This issue will be resolved in the near future," the president said at the Age of Crimea forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The ATR was reportedly blocked its funding.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky said on February 11 that the ministry was in search of a solution to the situation with the ATR channel.

"UAH 50 million is provided in the state for financing the ATR channel. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has opened an allocation of UAH 8.4 million. The State Treasury did not carry out this operation, as there were disagreements in the interpretation of the law on public procurement between ATR and the Treasury. We are in a joint search for a solution now, and discussing whether it is possible to find a solution quickly," Borodiansky told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ATR announced a fundraising due to underfunding.