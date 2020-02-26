Facts

11:49 26.02.2020

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

1 min read
ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR will continue to work and will not lose state support, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I want to assure that the ATR channel will continue its work, and no one will deprive them of state support. This issue will be resolved in the near future," the president said at the Age of Crimea forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The ATR was reportedly blocked its funding.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky said on February 11 that the ministry was in search of a solution to the situation with the ATR channel.

"UAH 50 million is provided in the state for financing the ATR channel. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has opened an allocation of UAH 8.4 million. The State Treasury did not carry out this operation, as there were disagreements in the interpretation of the law on public procurement between ATR and the Treasury. We are in a joint search for a solution now, and discussing whether it is possible to find a solution quickly," Borodiansky told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ATR announced a fundraising due to underfunding.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky #atr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 26.02.2020
Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

15:46 25.02.2020
Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

14:21 25.02.2020
Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

18:17 24.02.2020
Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

13:08 22.02.2020
Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

15:40 21.02.2020
Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

17:37 20.02.2020
Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

12:12 20.02.2020
Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

LATEST

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD