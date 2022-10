The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2022.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The total amount of the revenue budget is set in the amount of UAH 594.4 billion, of which own income is UAH 386.5 billion.

The total amount of expenditure is projected at UAH 594.4 billion.