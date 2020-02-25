Facts

10:58 25.02.2020

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

2 min read
Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

The illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas five times on Monday, February 24, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions using 120mm and 82mm mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms.

"Yesterday, on February 24, no casualties were reported among the JFO servicemen as a results of the enemy attacks," the headquarters of the JFO said.

The enemy mounted three attacks in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force: one near Maryinka using hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms, one near Pisky using tripod-mounted grenade launcher and small arms, one near Talakivka using 82mm mortar, hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted two attacks: one near Novotoshkivske using 120mm mortar, one near Shum using 82mm mortar, hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun.

Since the beginning of Tuesday, the Russia-led forces have mounted one attack near Talakivka using 82mm mortar. No casualties have been reported on Tuesday, the headquarters of the JFO said.

Tags: #attacks #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:46 24.02.2020
Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

14:27 20.02.2020
Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

16:01 19.02.2020
UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

13:34 19.02.2020
Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

15:59 18.02.2020
Very concerned about latest military escalation in the area – Swiss ambassador during his visit to Luhansk region

Very concerned about latest military escalation in the area – Swiss ambassador during his visit to Luhansk region

13:22 18.02.2020
One Ukrainian killed, three injured, two shell-shocked following enemy attack in Luhansk region – Gen. Staff

One Ukrainian killed, three injured, two shell-shocked following enemy attack in Luhansk region – Gen. Staff

09:49 18.02.2020
Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

11:42 17.02.2020
No casualties reported amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

14:11 15.02.2020
Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

13:55 15.02.2020
Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

LATEST

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD