Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

The illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas five times on Monday, February 24, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions using 120mm and 82mm mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms.

"Yesterday, on February 24, no casualties were reported among the JFO servicemen as a results of the enemy attacks," the headquarters of the JFO said.

The enemy mounted three attacks in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force: one near Maryinka using hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms, one near Pisky using tripod-mounted grenade launcher and small arms, one near Talakivka using 82mm mortar, hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted two attacks: one near Novotoshkivske using 120mm mortar, one near Shum using 82mm mortar, hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun.

Since the beginning of Tuesday, the Russia-led forces have mounted one attack near Talakivka using 82mm mortar. No casualties have been reported on Tuesday, the headquarters of the JFO said.