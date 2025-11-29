EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kmathernova

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova condemned the latest massive attack on Ukrainian cities, saying she was outraged by the actions of the Russian Federation.

“As long as Moscow speaks the language of missiles, drones & blood — like last night — any proposal for peace sounds like a farce. I am disgusted and shocked by Russia’s actions. Is this how they want an agreement? Or they just pretend? Or is killing and attacking simply more natural to them?” Mathernova said on Facebook Saturday.

As the ambassador noted, Russian missiles and drones last night targeted energy infrastructure, but also hit residential buildings, apartment buildings, private homes, and businesses. “According to initial reports, at least three people were killed, 37 injured and 15 hospitalised, including children,” the diplomat stressed.

“This is not the first time — Ukraine finds itself under fire daily. Fire not aimed at the frontline, but at civilian infrastructure … Russia is attacking at a moment when the entire democratic world is anxiously watching discussions on a potential peace agreement, when a cold winter is arriving, and when Ukraine is shaken by internal political turmoil. Everyone wants peace — but only a peace that is just and sustainable, one that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and dignity! Glory to Ukraine, friends! Shame on Russia!” Mathernova said.