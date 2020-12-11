Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the suspicion to former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine (SFS).

"The pretrial investigation found that at the moment the ex-head of the SFS issued orders to establish bonuses for the intensity of labor in the period 2019-2020 without appropriate approval by the minister, who directs and coordinates the activities of the central executive body," the press service of the SBI reported.

As a result of such suspect' actions, the state budget of Ukraine was damaged in the amount of more than UAH 300,000.

Former acting head of the SFS was informed of a suspicion of abuse of power and official powers (part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in form of imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years with the deprivation of right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Procedural guidance of pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the General Prosecutor's Office. Operational support is provided by the Main Operational Directorate of the SBI.

Since the location of the suspect has not yet been established, the acting head of the SFS was informed of suspicion in the manner prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

As it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it refers to acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine in 2019-2020 Denys Hutenko.