SFS catches intl pizza chain in Ukraine evading taxes

Employees of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine (SFS) have caught the management of a pizza chain operating in Ukraine under an international brand evading taxes in the amount of UAH 75 million.

"It was preliminarily established that an organized criminal group carried out its activities evading taxes on an especially large scale during the provision of mobile food services under a well-known international brand," the SFS said.

According to acting Head of the State Fiscal Service Dmytro Sosinovych, during a special operation, office and warehouse premises were raided, as a result of which digital media, draft records, financial and business documents and cash were found and seized.

"In fact, officials of one of the limited liability companies, acting in an organized group, for a long period sold supplies through bricks-and-mortar stores and an online store on the territory of Ukraine and hid the real amounts of income received, using controlled private entrepreneurs, whose income actually had to be declared by the limited liability company," the SFS said.