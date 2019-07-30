Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

Ukraine's State Fiscal Service (SFS) conducted inspections at economic entities in January-June 2019 and revealed that there were 10,300 employees without formalizing labor relations, and in total, the SFS found violations in the payment of wages and other fees in 43% of inspected entities.

"Following the inspections, UAH 471.7 million in personal income tax, UAH 161.1 million in single social security contribution and UAH 35.4 million in war tax were additionally charged and are due to be paid by violators," the agency said in a statement on the website on Tuesday.

For the six months, employers additionally concluded 82,200 labor agreements to officially hire employees, the department said.

"In January-June 2019, some 11,800 citizens who were engaged in business activities unofficially were made to undergo state registration. UAH 12.5 million in taxes and fees and UAH 14.4 million in single social security contribution were additionally paid to the budgets," the SFS said.