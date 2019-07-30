Economy

15:38 30.07.2019

Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

1 min read
Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

Ukraine's State Fiscal Service (SFS) conducted inspections at economic entities in January-June 2019 and revealed that there were 10,300 employees without formalizing labor relations, and in total, the SFS found violations in the payment of wages and other fees in 43% of inspected entities.

"Following the inspections, UAH 471.7 million in personal income tax, UAH 161.1 million in single social security contribution and UAH 35.4 million in war tax were additionally charged and are due to be paid by violators," the agency said in a statement on the website on Tuesday.

For the six months, employers additionally concluded 82,200 labor agreements to officially hire employees, the department said.

"In January-June 2019, some 11,800 citizens who were engaged in business activities unofficially were made to undergo state registration. UAH 12.5 million in taxes and fees and UAH 14.4 million in single social security contribution were additionally paid to the budgets," the SFS said.

Tags: #taxes #fiscal_service #sfs #employees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 23.07.2019
Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

16:49 12.07.2019
SBI searching Fiscal Service – source

SBI searching Fiscal Service – source

10:57 04.07.2019
State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

09:30 03.04.2019
PGO, SBU, Fiscal Service must be restarted with new people

PGO, SBU, Fiscal Service must be restarted with new people

10:13 30.11.2018
National budget daily loses some UAH 45 mln over blocking of border crossing points – Fiscal service

National budget daily loses some UAH 45 mln over blocking of border crossing points – Fiscal service

14:29 26.09.2018
Fiscal service launches e-receipt services, checking receipts in electronic cabinet

Fiscal service launches e-receipt services, checking receipts in electronic cabinet

14:10 26.09.2018
SFS levies UAH 843 mln in fines for salary payment violations for eight months this year

SFS levies UAH 843 mln in fines for salary payment violations for eight months this year

18:28 30.08.2018
Russian diplomat banned from entering Ukrainian territory

Russian diplomat banned from entering Ukrainian territory

18:55 14.08.2018
Ukraine's State Fiscal Service to check 235 companies for smuggling of timber

Ukraine's State Fiscal Service to check 235 companies for smuggling of timber

09:26 14.08.2018
Fiscal Service issues 555,000 digital signatures since early 2018

Fiscal Service issues 555,000 digital signatures since early 2018

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

LATEST

PrivatBank sells seven tank farms for more than UAH 1 bln

Donbasenergo posts UAH 153 mln net loss in six months

Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD