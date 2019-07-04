State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

Ukraine has high hopes for the reform of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) by dividing it into the State Tax and Customs Service (STS and SCS) and focuses on the fight against money laundering and other violations, in particular, by creating for the first time an efficient transfer pricing unit, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

International partners are working with us on the first 12 transfer pricing cases, which will soon be presented to the public, the finance minister said at the third Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto (Canada).

Markarova said that following the results of these cases, it will be clear what the scale of violations in transfer pricing can be.

According to her, this answer is also the answer to how tax rules can be applied to large companies associated with oligarchs.