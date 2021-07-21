SFS shall undergo audit in relation to liquidation by Aug 25 - prime minister

The State Fiscal Service (SFS) shall undergo an audit by August 25 in connection with the liquidation of the authority and the creation of a new body – the Bureau of Economic Security, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In order for the whole process to go smoothly, the State Fiscal Service shall pass an audit of the material and technical resources of the State Fiscal Service before August 25," Shmyhal said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Economic Security is to start working on September 25. The next day after that, the State Fiscal Service, which is already in the process of liquidation, will cease to exist.