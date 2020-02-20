Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Over the next six months or a year, a working group with the participation of key stakeholders will work on creating a strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, has said.

"Indeed, it should be said that yes, there is still no strategy that we have talked about more than once. And the actions that have been for the last six years and now are very often still not agreed upon. And we say that such a strategy should be developed," she said at the round table talk entitled "Crimea Six Years Later. The Ways and Mechanisms of De-occupation of Crimea" in Kyiv on Thursday.

"In the next six months, perhaps a year, we will be engaged on the basis of one of the state authorities (most likely, this will be under the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine). A working group [will be created] in order to develop a strategy where, of course, the main stakeholders will be involved," Tasheva added.

On February 20, 2014, Russian troops began the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.