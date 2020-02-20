Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the attack by Russia-occupations forces in Luhansk region on February 18 have been delivered by helicopter to the Kharkiv's Military Medical Clinical Center, where they received all the necessary assistance and started a course of treatment.

The Defense Ministry's press service quoted Colonel Yuriy Podolian of the center as saying all patients who arrived on February 18 from the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area are in satisfactory condition.

"One suffered from myocardial infarction, but he did not participate in the battle. Three people have gunshot-shrapnel wounds of soft tissues. Two more soldiers arrived with military injuries associated with shelling," he said.

He also added that the condition of one of the patients on the eve was assessed as serious, but after surgical intervention improved. The remaining soldiers suffered minor injuries or injuries and will recover quickly.

As reported, as a result of a military clash that began on Tuesday morning due to an attack by Russia-occupation forces of Ukrainian units stationed near the settlements of Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, Khutir Vilny (Luhansk region), one Ukrainian military was killed and another four were injured.